Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 24 April 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Church International is setting up multi-million projects in Mavueni, where his mega-church is located.

A lavish hotel is set to occupy a slice of the property and it is almost complete.

It will stand alongside other establishments, including malls and supermarkets.

In addition, several residential houses will be put up on the vast land and occupants will have access to an international school and a modern hospital.

Pastor Ezekiel is said to be making a killing from selling ‘anointed water’, which he claims heals different types of diseases.

See photos of the renowned preacher inspecting his projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.