Sunday, 09 April 2023 – President William Ruto spent his Easter weekend in Sugoi farming.

Dennis Itumbi shared photos of Ruto busy at work and mocked those taking to the streets to protest against the high cost of living with sufurias on their heads.

Itumbi said farming is the only way to lower the cost of living.

“Yesterday, the President took time to practically join in activities to prepare his farm for planting. Like millions of farmers keen to increase production and lower the cost of unga! Sio sufuria kwa kichwa, it is Planting that will address the Cost of Living. There are no shortcuts in the name of subsidy. Hardwork and sweat are the only ways, “ Itumbi wrote.

It should be remembered that Ruto’s neighbours once threatened to sue him for extending his fence beyond the borders.

He revealed this during one of the past interviews.

“There is a time one of the neighbours approached me and said that I had extended my fence to the road. He said that he and other neighbours would sue me about the issue,” Ruto said.

“However, I told him that there was no need to sue me and assured that I would reconstruct the fence,” he narrated.

See photos of the head of state preparing his farm.

