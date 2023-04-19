Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a lorry was involved in an accident at Buxton junction in Mombasa.

The lorry driver exited the busy junction from the wrong lane and also refused to give way to the oncoming truck, leading to a crash.

The lorry’s cabin was badly damaged after it collided with the truck.

The owner of the lorry will be forced to dig deep into his pockets to repair it.

This accident could have been avoided if the lorry driver followed simple traffic lights.

Watch the video.

