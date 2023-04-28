Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 28, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence following the arrest of Pastor Paul Mackenzie and Pastor Ezekiel Odero, who is a friend to his wife, Pastor Dorcas, over the cultic mass murders in Kilifi County.

Speaking during a meeting with multi-sectoral leaders, Gachagua defended the church amid condemnation following the Shakahola massacre.

He cautioned against a blanket condemnation of the church because of the actions of a few religious leaders.

“The case in Kilifi showed that, like any other segment of society, even the church has some wrong people. But we cannot condemn the entire church because of the activities of two or three pastors,” Gachagua stated.

According to him, the Shakahola massacre represented any society where a few members act wayward from the rest.

“That is why we have people in prison and those who are out here. We need to weed out the five per cent, and we will,” Gachagua assured during a meeting to address the prevalence of alcoholism in the Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua and his boss, President Ruto, have proved to be strong defenders of the church and would do anything for the church irrespective of what the church does.

The Kenyan DAILY POST