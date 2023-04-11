Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2023 – A 20-year-old woman of Nigerian decent and four other migrants have been arrested by security forces in Libya for allegedly running a prostitution ring in Hawari area of Benghazi, Libya.

Rob Gowans of the Migrant Rescue Watch, who disclosed this in tweets on Sunday, April 9, 2023, said the Nigerian woman was being sold by her pimp for $10 per customer.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Public Prosecution’s office for legal action.

