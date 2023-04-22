Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 21, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Scarlett Johansson has made a rare comment about her short marriage to colleague Ryan Reynolds.

The couple were married for three years – between 2008 and 2011, although separated a year before their divorce was finalised.

Scarlett who has been married twice before meeting current husband Colin Jost, spoke on the first of her three marriages in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, on her Goop podcast.

Scarlett corrected Paltroe when she wrongly stated that she had been married twice.

Gwyneth said: “Oh that’s right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!”

She then laughed: “Goals!”

Scarlett said of her and Ryan’s brief union: “We weren’t married very long, but we were married when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever.”

Revealing she is a fan of the actor, who is the lead star in the hit Deadpool franchise, Gwyneth said: “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house”.

Scarlett then described him as a “good guy.”

After the collapse of her relationship with Ryan, Scarlett married Frenchman Romain Dauriac, 41, in 2014, which again last three years.

In 2020, Scarlett married former Saturday Night Live writer and comedian Colin Jost with whom she has son Cosmo, one.

While Ryan Reynolds is now happily married to Blake Lively, 35, with whom he tied the knot just a year after divorcing Scarlett.

The couple have kids James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and recently welcomed their fourth child.