Wednesday April 5, 2023 – Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, have proposed an offer worth in excess of €400 million per year to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentina star, Lionel Messi.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal, which also has former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo on its ranks, are the latest club to join the race to sign Messi on a free transfer, with his contract at PSG set to expire in the summer.

According to reports, Messi’s priority is to continue his career in Europe, but despite having received an offer from the Ligue 1 champions he is yet to accept their new terms.

“Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.”

He stated that Barcelona are waiting on the Financial Fair Play (FFP) case before sending a bid and opening talks to being back the legendary player.

Also, according to ESPN sources, Messi is looking unlikely to remain in Paris, with the 35-year-old not willing to take a salary reduction.

The report adds that he is prepared to wait to see what proposals come his way at the end of this season before making a decision.