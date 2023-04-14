Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 April 2023 – Popualr Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh reportedly has another girlfriend.

According to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Samidoh’s girlfriend resides in the United States of America where she works as a nurse.

A video of the controversial Mugithi singer and his alleged girlfriend has since surfaced on social media.

They were filmed getting mushy.

The video was taken when Samidoh toured the USA last year.

In one of her Tiktok posts, she embraces polygamy.

She writes, “The nothing wrong with polygamy when done the right way”- an indication that she is ready to get married to the singer.

The singer’s appetite for women is well-known.

He particularly loves single mothers with successful careers.

Meet his USA-based girlfriend.

