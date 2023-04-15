Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 April 2023 – Popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh on Friday announced to his fans that he had cancelled all his shows that were scheduled for the weekend due to unavoidable circumstances.

The highly sought singer was expected to perform in different clubs on weekend but he abruptly cancelled the shows.

According to sources, the singer was rushed to the hospital after falling ill due to food poisoning.

We understand that he has been admitted to the hospital since Tuesday after his condition worsened.

He was released from the hospital on Saturday morning.

His baby mama Karen Nyamu posted a photo of when she picked him up from the hospital and wished him a quick recovery.

Food poisoning, a type of foodborne illness, is a sickness people get from food or drinks.

The causes are germs or other harmful things in the food or beverage.

Symptoms of food poisoning often include upset stomach, diarrhea and vomiting.

Symptoms usually start within hours or several days of eating the food.

Most people have mild illness and get better without treatment.

Sometimes, food poisoning causes severe illness or complications and can even lead to death.

