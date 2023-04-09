Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 April 2023 – Former Head of Finance in Parliament Sam Obudo is dead.

Obudo collapsed and died at his Langa’ta home on Saturday.

He was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital after efforts to try and save his life proved futile.

The actual cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

A close family member indicated that Obudo died in his bedroom as he was preparing to go and take a shower.

Obudo was once exposed by Raila’s former aide Silas Jakakimba after eloping with his ex-wife Lynette Otieno.

Jakakimba lamented that Obudo was having a romantic liaison with Lynette, who works in Parliament while offering ‘financial’ and ‘allied career gains’ to her.

Jakakimba further alleged that Obudo threatened to kill him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.