Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has finally revealed why she will never participate in the planned mass action by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Azimio is planning to resume mass action next Tuesday and Jubilee Party, which nominated Sabina to parliament, is supposed to participate in the demonstrations.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Sabina said she cannot take part in any mass action because it is destructive to the country.

She also said that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee party leader, is the one who handed over power to President William Ruto, therefore, it will be absurd for her not to recognize William Ruto as the President.

Sabina further asked Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to channel their grievances via the National Assembly and not the streets.

“Waende Kwa Mbunge juu maandamano haisaidii,” Sabina said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.