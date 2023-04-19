Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow in his bid to construct a gas company in Mombasa that would have reduced the price of cooking gas to a paltry Sh500.

This is after the World Bank canceled the deal to fund Taifa Gas company to set up shop in Kenya.

Taifa Gas company, which is owned by Tanzanian business magnate Rostam Aziz, was expected to construct Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal in Mombasa at the cost of Sh14.5 billion with funding from World Bank’s Private Lending Arm -International Finance Corporation (IFC).

However, IFC has made a U-turn over its dealings with the gas company, thereby rendering Ruto’s ambitious project hot air.

IFC has since deleted the listings of the project on its website as part of regulatory disclosures. It did not even give specific reasons for cancelling the loan to Taifa.

“While MGT’’s owners are reassessing the future of the project, IFC is currently not involved in financing MGT,” IFC Spokesman stated.

During the groundbreaking for the construction of Taifa LPG company in Mombasa in February, Ruto had even promised to give free gas cylinders to households, and now all that has ended up in smoke.

