Thursday, April 6, 2023 – President William Ruto’s UDA will not be cowed by Raila Odinga’s goons to keep off the Nyanza region.

This is after UDA embarked on a strategy of re-establishing its presence in the region despite the burning down of its office by goons during the demonstrations.

In a statement, UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala agreed to use key leaders from Nyanza as key pointmen in the region.

Most of the leaders recently decamped to the ruling party after departing from the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Malala, who met a host of leaders from Luo Nyanza, noted that UDA was in the process of strengthening its foothold in what he termed as a new frontier.

“This morning, I had an early morning with the Hon. Dr. Evans Kidero, Hon. Martin Ong’indo and Hon. Odoyo Owidi to discuss among other issues, UDA’s strategic entry into Homabay County and Luo Nyanza Region,” Malala noted.

Malala further revealed that President William Ruto’s party was intentionally seeking ways to create a long-standing relationship with the people of Nyanza.

Kidero confirmed that the meeting was aimed at ensuring that UDA gets to mobilise as much local support as possible.

“I held fruitful discussions with UDA Secretary General Hon Cleophas Malala to discuss the party grassroots invigoration,” Kidero reiterated.

Similarly, Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo met Luo elders on March 29, 2023, to craft a new political pathway for the people of Nyanza.

“You may not control the lake but you can guide the rivers that feed it,” Omollo stated in reference to UDA efforts in the region.

