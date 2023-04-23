Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 23, 2023 – Kenya is on the verge of losing nearly Ksh.138 billion in annual earnings from black tea exports after two major buyers reduced their demand.

According to global market projections, Kenya’s black tea exports dropped in the first two months of the 2023 first quarter, with Pakistan and Egypt reducing their demand for the product.

The black tea shipment dropped in January and February by nearly 31 per cent. During that period, only 62.9 million kilograms of black tea were exported.

A report from the Tea Board of Kenya indicated that Kenya collected Ksh.138 billion in 2022. Thus, reduced shipments are poised to affect the country’s earnings.

Besides reduced exports, black tea auctions also dropped between January and February. The drop in auctions was attributed to economic downtimes, which had affected businessmen in Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan, and the UK.

However, shipments to the United Arabs Emirates and Iran remained stable in the first quarter.

Additionally, production in January and February dropped by 24 per cent hitting 87.6 million kilograms due to unfavourable weather experienced in the country in 2022.

This comes even as President William Ruto appointed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to spearhead reforms in the tea sector.

Among the issues Gachagua vowed to tackle are increasing farmers’ pay and streamlining the export sector.

The DP has already convened meetings with Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) to revive the sector and streamline the licensing of farmers and exporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST