Saturday, April 22, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has changed the tune regarding the opening of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers as requested by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have been protesting, demanding the opening of servers to establish who exactly won the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking in Nyeri on Friday, National Assembly Majority Kimani Ichungwah, said Kenya Kwanza Alliance is not worried about opening the servers because they are sure they won the 2022 polls.

Ichung’wah claimed that addressing the server problem at rallies would be futile, even as he urged Azimio to use the bipartisan committee to debate the issue.

“We want to listen to them, even the servers they want us to open. We have asked them to bring the issue to the table, and not to shout about them in the rallies.

“We will discuss, and if there is a way we will see because we have nothing to hide,” he stated.

Ichung’wah, at the same time, insisted that they would not engage the opposition in power sharing.

“Bring all your issues to the table except one issue we are not ready to discuss – a handshake and the sharing of government. That is an issue that Kenyans settled on August 9,” he stated.

