Saturday, April 8, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s close lieutenants has revealed that the Head of State has no option but to have a handshake with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, for the sake of political stability.

In a social media post on Saturday, President Ruto’s Economic Advisor, David Ndii, hinted at the possibility of a handshake between Ruto and Raila Odinga for the sake of cooling off the political instability being witnessed in the country.

“I have some good news for you. A government’s primary duty is to ensure its own existence and political stability. The more the dynasties foment disruption, the more political capital we will need to expend. When all else fails, a handshake is always an option. What do you think it will cost?” Ndii wrote.

Ndii remarked while responding to a Kenyan who advocated for the abolition of the country’s 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries to reduce the country’s financial load which has led the country to be broke and bankrupt.

