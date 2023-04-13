Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta was outsmarted by his then Deputy, William Ruto, in the run-up to the August 9, 2022, general election.

In his book titled Why Baba Is Not The 5th, Kanchory describes Ruto as a “methodical schemer” whom Uhuru still feared.

“I am talking about real fear- the kind that causes one to freeze, flee or fight. Uhuru froze,” Kanchory said.

In his view, Uhuru controlled a ” Shallow state” not the “deep state” which was in the hands of Ruto.

By winning the August 2022 presidential elections, Ruto had outsmarted two of his former bosses and allies – perennial aspirant Raila Odinga and his handshake brother, Uhuru, in the race to become the country’s fifth president.

Ruto had walked with Uhuru since 2013 when they were elected, but things fell apart come March 2018.

It was said that Uhuru left Ruto out of major government functions after the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.