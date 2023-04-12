Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Raila Odinga’s Azimio has questioned President William Ruto’s administration’s course of action after over 800 youth invaded different farms and claimed ownership.

In a statement, former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa demanded to know strategies laid down by the Kenya Kwanza administration to tame the vice, which he claimed was on the rise.

He warned that the trend could slide into a full-blown tussle.

“There is a worrying trend of Zimbabwe-like invasion of private property across Kenya from the Coast to the Rift Valley! Did the Kenya Kwanza Regime open a Pandora’s Box?” Wamalwa posed.

Wamalwa alleged that the invasion of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City farm by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s goons set the precedent.

The former Defence Cabinet Secretary’s sentiments came after reports indicated that over 500 youth invaded part of the Vipingo Sisal farm in Kilifi County, claiming it was their ancestral land.

The invaders annexed a section of the farm and put up houses.

Kilifi South Police Commander George Madoli confirmed the incident indicating that invaders produced title deeds claiming ownership of the land.

In a separate incident, 300 residents invaded a large-scale farm in Naivasha and started tilling it. The invaders claimed that the land belonged to the community.

One of the victims indicated the raid had caused anxiety among large-scale farmers in the area involved in maize and wheat farming, adding that police were of no help.

A high-ranking government official in former President Daniel Arap Moi’s administration was among the victims of the alleged raid by the group.

However, Naivasha police bosses indicated that law enforcement officers had been deployed in the area.

