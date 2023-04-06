Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to stop threatening Kenyans with a return of street demonstrations.

Speaking on Thursday in Nyandarua County, Ruto said that Kenyans should not be subjected to demonstrations on issues that can be addressed in parliament.

“Our people from the other side should not threaten us with protests. There are issues that MPs can deliberate on and solve in Parliament. Don’t disturb Kenyans with protests. Don’t disturb them by destroying their property,” Ruto said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had earlier vowed to protect the property of Kenyans from destruction in case the protests begin.

“They (Azimio) are threatening to go back to the streets, no problem. The streets are there, they aren’t going anywhere. We are here and we will go nowhere,” Gachagua said

“But I want to say as I said, no one will destroy any property belonging to the people of Kenya. It will not happen. Whatever they want to do we are fine, no problem Lakini mali ya raia ipewe heshima,” he added.

Raila, on Monday, warned that they will have to go back to demos if President Ruto fails to take them seriously with his promise of a dialogue.

Raila also said he wants the talks to be like the 2008 late Kofi Annan-led talks that saw him share power with late former president Mwai Kibaki.

