Friday, April 21, 2023 – President William Ruto was all smiles yesterday after he received a Ksh40 million (USD300,000) cheque from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) at State House.

The Head of State noted that IOM Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa Mohammed Abdiker issued him the funds as a gift after the two met.

According to the President, who expressed his gratitude for the contribution, the funds will be channeled towards raising Kenya to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Collaboration has the power to drive our global climate agenda sustainably.”

“We are grateful to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for their generous contribution towards building a sustainable future for all,” Ruto stated.

Mitigation of the effects of climate change is one of the president’s top agendas and has been encouraging the planting of trees across the country as one of the sustainable plans.

