Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has rejected the call by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party to reinstate the maize and fuel subsidy program and reinstate “Cherera 4’

Speaking on Monday during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance parliamentary group meeting, the president said his government would not be forced to implement failed policies of the previous regime.

In a resolution read by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Kenya Kwanza Alliance said the consumption subsidy program was to blame for the current economic issues the country is having.

“As a PG, we resist the attempts by the opposition to force or blackmail the government into implementing failed policies of the last regime that drove the country into an economic mess, including the corruption-ridden consumption subsidies, irresponsible borrowing and gross fiscal mismanagement through state capture,” the Senate said.

The PG also stated that there was no constitutional provision to reinstate the four commissioners who were sacked early this year led by former IEBC vice chairman, Juliana Cherera.

