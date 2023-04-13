Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has been charged afresh in an Sh14.5 billion tax evasion case after the prosecution amended the charge sheet.

Appearing before a Nairobi court on Thursday, Karanja who is also the owner of Keroche Breweries in Naivasha, denied the charges and was given 45 days to initiate the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The court told her that failure to initiate the ADR will force the court to order a full trial of the case.

“The defense says that they want to have the matter settled the matter out of court. Today in court, a representative from KRA says no such requests has been made to the commissioner,” Magistrate Esther Kimilu stated.

“It is evident that the defense was not ready. I give them 45 days to initiate the ADR process failure to which no further delay or adjournment will be granted. Court has always been ready,” she directed.

