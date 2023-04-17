Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – President William Ruto may be running out of options ahead of another round of Raila Odinga-led demonstrations against his government.

This is after he begged the Kamba community not to join Raila Odinga’s protests again, saying the demonstrations were hurting the economy.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday, Ruto pleaded with the Kamba community that his government has been good to them, and that they should return the favour by distancing themselves from Azimio protests.

He noted that his government has ensured all communities were represented, especially the Kamba community.

Ruto even went ahead to ‘bribe’ Kambas by promising to appoint more members from the community to his government, asking them to distance themselves from the Azimio mass protest.

“Even if Kalonzo Musyoka refused to work with me, I vowed to look for other leaders from ‘Ukambani’ to work with me to ensure that the people here were included in my government,” Ruto stated.

“I will even include more members from ‘Ukambani’ to my government because I cannot allow others to destroy this community with demonstrations that will not be of help to anyone,” added Ruto.

