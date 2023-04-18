Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally revealed that he met with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after trashing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto said he approached Kalonzo with a deal to see the wiper Democratic Movement party leader join the government.

He revealed that Kenya Kwanza was considering Kalonzo Musyoka for the position of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Other positions were also on offer during the closed-door meeting that could have seen Kalonzo bolt out of Azimio with other leaders.

Telling the congregation that attended an interdenominational prayer service at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Ruto, who insisted that he is not a liar, stated that he looked for Kalonzo to fulfill a promise he made to Machakos voters while campaigning.

“I promised that if I won, I would look for Kalonzo because he had been troubled by the others. I don’t want to be a liar, I want to say the truth, when I won the elections, I looked for Kalonzo and sat down with him.

“I told him to come and join my administration. There was a vacancy in the Speaker’s position and others because I did not want you to blame me later,” the president stated.

The Head of state said Kalonzo declined the offers, leaving him with no choice but to give the positions to others out of respect for the Wiper Party leader’s decision.

“I have discharged my responsibility because I spoke to him and he told me that he wanted to continue with the other team, what was I supposed to do?” The president added.

He noted that despite Kalonzo declining the offer, he will still look for more leaders from the region to include in his administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST