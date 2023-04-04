Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has sent emissaries to former President Uhuru Kenyatta following the invasion of Northlands City farm by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s goons.

This was revealed by Gachagua himself who stated that Uhuru had begged Ruto and his government to leave him and his family alone after the invasion.

Speaking over the weekend, Gachagua disclosed that the government plans to iron out contentious issues with Uhuru and the entire Kenyatta family.

According to the message sent to Kenyatta’s family, the government expressed willingness to discuss working modalities and revenue remittance.

Additionally, Gachagua detailed that the government was ready to discuss property the family reportedly stashed abroad.

“I have sent you a message through your emissary, please, if you want to talk to us because you don’t want to pay taxes, if you want to talk to us so that you do not return the property you put abroad,” Gachagua stated.

“You can call us for an honest conversation, and then we can discuss whether you pay tax or you don’t and how to do it. we can agree on that,” Gachagua stated.

However, Gachagua reprimanded the former Head of State, directing him to stop using Azimio leader Raila Amollo Odinga to stage anti-government protests.

“You don’t have to cause violence through Raila Odinga,” Gachagua appealed to Uhuru.

On Friday, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that Kenyatta’s family had sent emissaries to President Ruto for a truce.

Duale further narrated that Kenyatta’s family wanted immunity against attacks.

