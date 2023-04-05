Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has vehemently rejected Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s demand to share power as was the case in 2008 when Koffi Annan sealed the National Accord.

This is after Raila made a U-turn on Ruto’s bipartisan negotiations, saying he wants a National Accord and Reconciliation-like negotiations.

In a statement yesterday, UDA warned Raila against pushing for the revival of the National Accord and Reconciliation Act of 2008.

Ruto’s party accused Raila and the Azimio leadership of hoodwinking the nation in the guise of protests to lower the cost of living.

“Raila should not mistake the President’s Olive branch in this Holy Month as a sign of cowardice.”

“We call upon the Azimio leader to recognize that there is a legitimate government in Kenya delivering the promises made to the electorate and implementing its pre-election agenda,” UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala cautioned, adding that President William Ruto did not call for truce out of fear.

He further argued that Raila wanted a piece of the nation, a power-sharing formula or Nusu Mkate from the onset.

“Hon Raila Odinga, in his statement, has confirmed our worst fears that Maadamano was not genuine from the onset but a blatant thirst and hunger for power through the back door.

“In making these unreasonable demands, Raila Odinga has demonstrated his intention to hold the Bipartisan Parliamentary Process as suggested by The President at ransom,” the statement read in part.

Malala echoed Ruto, saying every discussion with the Opposition would be anchored in the constitution.

“Formation of anybody, not legally recognized by the constitution or statute law amounts to living in utopia and broad daylight hallucination.”

“We want to categorically state that, we as a party, shall not accept any process that is outside the purview of the constitution or offends the law as established,” the party declared its position in the bipartisan approach.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.