Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday April 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that the prices of maize flour will drop further from next week.

This comes even as Kenyans are still looking for the Ksh.159 Unga that Ruto announced had hit the market last week.

Speaking in Meru County yesterday, Ruto said his administration is committed to delivering cheap unga for Kenyans, as well as eradicating poverty and hunger.

He stated that despite coming to office when the price of Unga was reportedly at Ksh.230, his government has now managed to lower it to Ksh.170 already, and is now committed to dropping it further to Ksh.150 and below.

“Tulikuta bei ya unga ikiwa Ksh.230, sahii by last week ilifika Ksh.170, tukienda mbele mtaona bei tofauti tofauti…Ksh.150 ikiteremka…kwa sababu tunataka kuhakikisha ya kwamba kila Mkenya anaweza kulisha familia yake na ajisimamie, tuondoea aibu ya njaa katika taifa letu,” he said.

“Nawashukuru wakulima wengi wa Kenya, niliwaeleza tutawapatia mbegu…sasa tumesambaza mbegu karibu magunia milioni nne katika sehemu mbali mbali. Na mimi nafurahi ya kwamba safari ya kupunguza gharama ya maisha imeanza, na safari ya kupunguza bei ya vyakula imeanza, na mtaona mambo wakati tunaendelea.”

The Head of State further hit out at the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition faction over their anti-government protests, intimating that the demonstrations will not help in lowering the cost of living.

He, hence, urged Kenyans to abandon the calls by the Raila Odinga-led team to take to the streets, instead urging them to tend to their farms, adding that that is the only way through which they can make their lives better in the long term.

“Nataka niwahakikishie serikali yenu hii itasimama na nyinyi kama wakulima wa Kenya muweze kuzalisha chakula ya kutosha. Njia ya kubadilisha Kenya na kuhakikisha ya kwamba chakula inapatikana, sio kuweka sufuria kwa kichwa na kuenda maandamano barabarani…ni kuchukua mbegu na mbolea uende uandamane kwa shamba yako uzalishe,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.