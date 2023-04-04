Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has said President William Ruto offered a handshake to Azimio leader Raila Odinga, by agreeing to hold bipartisan talks.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ngunyi, who is also a renowned political scientist, said on the other hand, Raila agreed to recognize Ruto as the legitimate president of Kenya and agreed to give dialogue a chance.

Ngunyi advised that it is time the two leaders engage with clean hands and while at it, Raila should let Ruto deliver on his promises.

“Bipartisan talks equal this: Ruto has offered a handshake to Raila. And by agreeing to talk, Raila has recognised the legitimacy of Ruto’s Presidency. The two must negotiate with clean hands. And Raila should allow Ruto to go back to work. Talks shouldn’t be maandamano version 2.0,” he said on Tuesday.

His remarks come barely two days after he commended Ruto for showing statesmanship by reaching out to Raila, who responded in equal measure, by calling off mass protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST