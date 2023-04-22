Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended the Kenya Kwanza regime on matters concerning the country’s economy, stating that the President William Ruto-led government is working towards its restoration.

Speaking during an interview, Duale said that the country was in a bad state economically, as he recalled the accumulative debts that befell Kenya during the previous consecutive regimes.

However, he asserted that by August, the state of the economy shall have gone back to normal and the citizens will have nothing to worry about.

“In another four months from today, the Kenyan economy itarudi vile inahitajika,” said Duale.

He further stated that the president has set strategic plans which shall help in fixing the worrying state of the economy back to the previous state of the leadership of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

“The President has put in place measures for Micro, Macro, and physical policies which will make our market have good profit and get it back to the times of President Mwai Kibaki,” he added.

To achieve economic transformation, Duale said Ruto’s government will work jointly with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and monitor the country’s debts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST