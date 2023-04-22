Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 22, 2023 – In what may be considered a win for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, President William Ruto has hinted at opening the controversial IEBC servers to settle matters to do with the 2022 General Election once and for all.

This was revealed by National Assembly Leader of the Majority, Kimani Ichung’wah, who indicated that Ruto is now ready and willing to open the IEBC servers to prove that he beat Raila fair and square in the last election.

Speaking in Nyeri County, Inchung’wah indicated that the Kenya Kwanza side was willing to engage the Azimio team on the demands of reopening the 2022 General Election servers.

However, he asserted that they needed Raila’s team to table their demands before the bipartisan committee to convince them.

The lawmaker added that they were not afraid of opening the servers as they were sure they won the elections fairly.

According to Ichung’wah, debating the issue of the server in rallies would not help, even as he called on his colleagues to seize the opportunity with the bipartisan committee.

“We want to listen to them, even the servers they want us to open. We have asked them to bring the issue to the table, and not to shout about them in the rallies.

“We will discuss, and if there is a way we will see because we have nothing to hide,” he stated.

The lawmaker was in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who did not comment on the matter of the servers.

Earlier, the team led by President William Ruto had dismissed Azimio’s demands for the servers to be opened as they explained that the matter was not anchored in the constitution.

While many Azimio supporters are thrilled by Ruto’s change of heart, the move might be detrimental to Raila’s political future as it may expose him badly if the servers prove that he has been lying that he won all this while.

