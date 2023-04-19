Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed that his government had saved over Ksh8 billion in one month while exposing flaws in his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta’s strategy on subsidising maize flour.

While addressing the Muslim faithful during Iftar at State House in Nairobi, Ruto stated that he decided to engage maize millers and struck a deal to lower the price of the staple food.

The deal allowed the state to import duty-free maize. Following the deal, Ruto revealed that his administration did not spend even a coin to bring down the cost of basic food prices, including maize flour.

The Head of State argued that the move was a departure from a strategy employed by his predecessor who set aside Ksh8 billion to serve as a subsidy to millers.

“I want to appreciate the Kenyan traders. We gave the millers of the Republic of Kenya a chance to import food without paying taxes; they have worked with us to bring the cost of food to manageable levels.”

“We have spent no money as the Government of Kenya. That is different from that subsidy in which they used Ksh8 billion in just one month, we have not spent a single coin,” he insisted.

This comes even as Kenyans continue to ask the hard questions considering civil servants have gone for months without a salary after the government declared that it was broke.

At the same time, Ruto pleaded with the opposition to give his administration time to deliver on its promises, disclosing that the price of maize flour was retailing between Ksh150 and Ksh170.

He reprimanded his predecessor, arguing that when he (Ruto) assumed office, a 2kg packet of maize flour retailed at Ksh230 besides the state spending Ksh8 billion in the subsidy programme.

“I found the price of unga retailing at Ksh230, but I have tried. The other day it was Ksh170. Right now, it is Ksh150,” Ruto told the Muslim faithful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST