Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga may soon be on his own if President William Ruto takes Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi’s advice to reconcile with former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of the country.

In a tweet, Ngunyi noted that if Ruto and Uhuru reconcile, there will be political stability in the country.

He advised Ruto to be the bigger man and forgive Uhuru for betraying him, saying the unity of the country through their reconciliation will make things work better.

“Dear Ruto, to stabilize this country, make peace with Uhuru Kenyatta. Forgive him for betrayal. If the two of you unite, the country will be safe,” he said.

Ngunyi, at the same time, clarified that he was not making the call after being implored by Uhuru to do so.

“Under Uhuru, we waited too long to fix simple problems. I do not speak for Uhuru. But I know he has a beautiful soul,” he said.

However, the unity between Ruto and Uhuru would automatically spell doom for Raila Odinga, who is allegedly depending on the former President’s money to pull off his demonstrations.

Uhuru and Ruto fell out after the former backed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency despite promising to support him.

Uhuru campaigned for Raila heavily and even led an onslaught against his deputy.

