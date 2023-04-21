Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 21, 2023 – President William Ruto may have betrayed Kenyans in order to win the hotly contested 2022 elections.

This was revealed by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent in the 2022 General Election, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, who accused the former Prime Minister of ignoring real intel from foreign powers, something that made them switch allegiance to Ruto.

According to Kanchory, Ruto may have taken advantage of Raila’s lackluster and constant dismissiveness to win over foreign powers and diplomats and in the process, sold Kenya’s soul.

Kanchory, a seasoned lawyer, in his tell-it-all memoir, Why Baba Is Not the 5th, stated that the recent developments in the country hinted that Ruto reached out to the foreign nations and allegedly signed a deal that saw him assume power.

“Quite possibly, some of the foreign diplomats and their missions may have had a last-minute switch when they realised from their intelligence how things were panning out,” the agent stated.

“The speed at which William Ruto’s government is implementing Western Agenda’s such as GMO and LGBTQ rights would suggest that some kind of deal must have been struck between him and the West,” Kanchory wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST