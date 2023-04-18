Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has been put in a tight spot and may have no choice but chase away the Chinese nationals and shut down their businesses.

This is after Kenyans accused the Chinese nationals of infiltrating the Kenyan market and ruining their businesses.

Already, over 120 businessmen have filed complaints with the government about the Chinese nationals opening and operating businesses in the country.

They claim that the government has encouraged, aided, and abetted the influx of Chinese nationals into the country and that their establishment of economic activities has jeopardized the survival of their businesses as well as the livelihoods of over 2,000,000 Kenyans and over six million dependents.

They now want the court to issue orders prohibiting the Director of Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Services from issuing permits to Chinese nationals.

They also want the court to stop China Square Mall from importing and selling merchandise from Chinese manufacturers and distributors.

They claim that China Square Mall was not lawfully granted an investment certificate by the Authority.

The businessmen who form the indigenous capital protection association argue that the Competition Authority of Kenya should conduct an investigation and file a report in court to determine whether the China Square Mall is engaging in predatory pricing to drive competitors out.

Similarly, they claim that the Investment Promotion Authority has been illegally issuing investment certificates to Chinese traders and economic migrants for them to engage in economic activities that not only undermine Kenya’s sustainable development and prejudice its citizens but also violate the conditions set out in Section 4 of the Investment Promotion Act.

Through their lawyer Kibe Mungai, the petitioners have listed over 50 businesses operated by Chinese in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST