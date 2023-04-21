Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 21, 2023 – President William Ruto may be a one-term President going by what members of the Kikuyu community told Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila, who was holding a consultation meeting at Murang’a County Hall, was welcomed by county residents who told him they are firmly behind him.

The residents said the Kenya Kwanza administration under the leadership of President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua had failed to live up to the promises it made during the campaigns.

A coffee farmer at the meeting said he produces over 30,000 kilograms annually and had not benefited from the subsidized fertilizer provided by the national government.

“They promised to give us fertilizer immediately when they got into power. If a farmer like me did not get it, who did?” He asked.

The farmer said politicians take advantage of the region for its high population and later abandon them after rising into political power.

The farmer lamented that several locals are still languishing in poverty and have suffered jiggers infestation.

“Where else in this country have you seen such high numbers of jiggers infestation?” He asked.

Peter Mbugua from Gatanga said his area is one of the largest fruit producers in the country and that farmers have been adversely affected by the high taxes imposed by the government.

“We want a government that empowers us as farmers,” he said, reiterating his support for Azimio La Umoja.

Many residents echoed Mbugua’s sentiments and said Ruto and Gachagua had failed them big time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.