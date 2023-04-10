Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 10, 2023 – President William Ruto announced yet another date when Kenyans should start expecting lower food prices despite earlier promises not coming to fruition.

Speaking during a Sunday service at African Inland Church (AIC), in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto revealed that he was aware that many Kenyans were suffering and promised that his government was doing everything in its power to alleviate the suffering.

“I know we have a big debate across the country about the cost of living and how we need to reduce food prices.”

“As a government, we have imported a lot of food and beginning this week, it will get to the market,” Ruto told Kenyans.

However, he warned Kenyans that this would only be a temporary relief.

“Lowering food prices boils down to what we do as farmers and the solution is to produce food locally,” he explained the long-term solution to food insecurity in the country.

Ruto remarked that he had a conviction that Kenya had the resources and manpower to produce its food and reduce overreliance on imports.

He further added that in his capacity as a farmer, he was working towards achieving that.

“This Easter season I decided to spend time here at home and also to supervise the planting on my farm.

“As a farmer, I came down here to look at what I can do. To make a contribution to food production in our country so that we can reduce the cost of living,” he remarked.

This comes as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi had earlier announced that the government would import 2 million metric tonnes of various duty-free food.

At that time, Linturi announced that the food would arrive in Kenya starting April 5, 2023.

Kenyans are now anxiously waiting for food to hit the market as Ruto promised for them to buy them cheaply.

