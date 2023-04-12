Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to have made a U-turn on his truce with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after he sent the Azimio leader back to the Supreme Court regarding some of his demands during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House yesterday.

The meeting mainly focused on some of the issues raised by Raila, including the opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers for the 2022 polls.

Raila has demanded that he be allowed access to IEBC’s electronic voter transmission data to prove who between him and Ruto got more votes than the other.

However, speaking on behalf of the Kenya Kwanza alliance, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah dismissed Odinga’s push to have the servers opened.

According to the Kikuyu MP, Ruto and the ruling coalition had no keys to IEBC servers and asked the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party to seek redress from the Supreme Court.

“We have no key to IEBC servers. We only have keys to open the economic servers. The opposition is within its rights to seek a review under the constitution from the Supreme Court on the issue of any servers that they think was not done by the same Supreme Court,” Ichung’wah said.

At the same time, Ruto’s administration dismissed the push to reinstate the four IEBC commissioners who disputed President William Ruto’s presidential win.

The four commonly referred to as ‘Cherera Four’ included IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Masit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST