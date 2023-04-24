Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 24, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has accused President William Ruto of trying to sneak the unpopular Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through the back door.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Manyora, who is a seasoned political analyst, claimed William Ruto is adopting some of the proposals outlined in the BBI.

Manyora cited the Sh 800 million car budget allocated to the President, Prime Cabinet Secretary, and the Deputy President’s offices, as well as the creation of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

Manyora further stated that Ruto could have willingly approved the proposal of increasing county revenues, which was also a recommendation in the BBI, but the decision was not within his purview.

According to Manyora, Ruto’s adoption of some of the BBI proposals indicates that he is not entirely against the initiative, despite his initial vocal opposition.

Manyora further predicted that Raila Odinga and Ruto will soon have a handshake, despite the opposition from various government officials.

However, he stated that for their handshake to lead to fruition, the two must have an honest national conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.