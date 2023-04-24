Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 24, 2023 – After tormenting civil servants by delaying their salaries, President William Ruto is not done yet.

This is after he announced mandatory salary deductions for all government employees to finance his ambitious project.

He noted that all civil servants would be deducted 3 per cent of their salary towards the Housing Fund.

Speaking after attending Church service at Friends Church (Quakers) in Donholm, Nairobi, Ruto stated that the deductions will aid Kenyans accessing affordable housing.

“Every Kenyan will be able to contribute 3 per cent of their salary towards affordable housing. For every 3 per cent someone saves, the employer will be required by law to save an extra 3 per cent.”

“As a government, we will be at the forefront in implementing this. For all employees of the government – approximately 700,000 – we will be saving 3 per cent for them after they have made their own 3 per cent contribution,” the President announced.

On why civil servants will have to make the contributions, Ruto explained, “So that we can create a fund that will assist people of Kenya to acquire homes.”

The Head of State added that Kenya currently only had 40,000 mortgages and that his administration would raise that amount to 2 million in line with the country’s economy.

Ruto’s government further aims to construct over 200,000 affordable housing units by 2027 to benefit 2-3 million households.

At the same time, Ruto was elated by the increased National Social Security Fund (NSSF) monthly contributions.

Like the proposed Housing Fund, Ruto revealed that employers were also mandated to contribute 6 per cent of their employee’s salary towards NSSF kitty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST