Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto is in so much distress that without swift interventions, it might collapse.

This was revealed by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who said the Country is on the verge of collapsing in the next two months if politics are not fixed.

According to Ole Kina, nurses, doctors, and all other civil servants will soon join demonstrations owing to the late salary payments and stalemates over the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“If the politics of Kenya are not fixed Today! Kenya will collapse within the next two months … next week contractors will demonstrate, nurses will demonstrate, doctors will demonstrate and all civil servants will also demonstrate then promise after promise will no longer gain traction even those who have taken a conscious sabbatical will come back to a destroyed economy! Wake up!” the Senator tweeted on Wednesday.

Ledama also alleged that a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders are signing lucrative deals and smiling all the way to the bank as other Kenyans languish.

He said most of them are loud at defending the government because of the financial benefits they are drawing from the deals.

“They are dancing all the way to the bank … The Deals Kenya Kwanza noise makers are signing will shock you! No wonder they are so bold in defending their action when a majority of Kenyans cannot put food on the table,” he stated.

Remarks by Ledama come even as the government experiences delays in salary payments due to ballooning debts and shrinking revenue.

