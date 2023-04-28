Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 28, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has broken his silence, revealing how President William Ruto used and dumped him like garbage.

Venting on Twitter, Sonko revealed that Ruto reneged on his promise of giving him some positions when he became president for supporting him.

The former governor was rooting for Raila Odinga’s presidency before he shifted camp and backed DP Ruto.

The move saw him promised some positions as a return favour in the event the Kenya Kwanza government won the elections. Luckily, Ruto won.

But eight months after the elections, Sonko remains jobless and some of the positions he was promised have now been allocated to others.

In a tweet, a concerned Kenyan Zacharia Okodoi raised the question on social media: “What happened with your six positions you were to appoint in the Kenya Kwanza Government”.

In a rejoinder, Sonko in apparent confession said President Ruto reneged on the promise.

However, he stated that he had moved on from the disappointment saying God will fight for him.

“Walinienjoy but Hakuna shida. We live to fight another day. Mungu halali,” Soko replied to the tweet.

After joining Ruto’s camp, Sonko claimed he had been promised one Cabinet Secretary, three principal secretaries, and four ambassadorial posts if Kenya Kwanza wins.

One of the positions was to be given to Sonko and the rest to his team members.

But even though Sonko was promised a position, it would have been difficult for him to occupy owing to legal implications that would have followed after he was impeached as City Governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.