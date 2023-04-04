Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed sections of media reports that President William Ruto secretly met with the Opposition Leader Raila Odinga before they agreed to a truce.

Media reports alleged Ruto and Raila travelled out of the country’s capital city Nairobi and secretly met in a hotel inside the Maasai Mara game park for talks that ended the stalemate.

During the talks, only Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua and her Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka were aware of the deal.

However, speaking in an interview with the media yesterday, Ichung’wah, who is also the National Assembly Majority leader, said the two political antagonists had not met face-to-face.

Ichungah, a close ally of the First in Command further said that the president did not even make a call to Raila Odinga before the agreement.

“I can confirm the President has not even met with Raila Odinga. He hasn’t even spoken to Raila Odinga, leave them alone meeting. Therefore, there is nothing touching on a handshake,” Ichung’wah said.

He also maintained that the agreement for a bi-partisan approach was not similar to the 2018 handshake between Raila and Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It has nothing to deal with a handshake. I see there are some quarters that are very excited that there is a handshake. I can confirm to you there is no handshake,” Ichug’wah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST