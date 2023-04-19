Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has resorted to borrowing amid a biting cash crunch that is almost grinding the government to a halt.

In a notice, Ruto, through the Treasury, announced the return to the international market to raise money to meet his obligations.

Treasury announced it would seek to raise money through the issuance of international sovereign bonds.

A sovereign bond is a debt security issued by a government to raise money to fund state programs, pay down old debt, pay interest on current debt, and any public expenditure needs.

Ruto took a different path from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and sought a financial institution to negotiate on behalf of his administration.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya through the National Treasury is considering accessing the international capital markets before the end of the fiscal year 2023/24 (July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024) to issue a sovereign bond.

“The National Treasury request for Expression of Interest (Eol) from reputable financial institutions to provide comprehensive Lead Manager services to successfully accompany Kenya’s return to international capital markets,” the Treasury stated.

According to the government, the Lead Manager must be duly licensed to operate in North America; and/or Europe; and/or Middle East; and/or Asia.

The Lead Manager is expected to advise the National Treasury in determining the most appropriate timing, format, amount, tenor, coupon, all-in-cost, and other relevant terms and conditions for the issuance of an international bond.

Furthermore, the Lead Manager will liaise with potential investors and manage the book-building process for the offering as well as prepare legal documents and agreements during the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST