Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 23, 2023 – State House is reportedly in panic after the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed receiving Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja’s letter, which demanded a probe into the conduct of the police during mass protests.

In particular, Azimio sought the ICC to probe police negligence on the raid of Northlands Farm in Ruiru, Kiambu County – owned by the Kenyatta family – and the destruction of property at East Africa Spectre – linked to Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

According to reports, ICC’s lead Prosecutor Karim Khan acknowledged receipt of the letter but had not decided whether to launch investigations.

Should Khan proceed with the investigations, he must conduct an independent and thorough analysis. Upon conclusion of the investigations, the ICC would press charges and issue a warrant of arrest to those found guilty.

The Azimio regime accused Inspector General Japhet Koome of orchestrating a systematic attack on their supporters during the mass action. According to the letter, nine people succumbed following the mass demonstrations while scores were injured.

Raila underscored the importance of the ICC intervening in the listed issues in a bid to aid to ensure justice.

In the letter, Azimio also accused President William Ruto of contravening the Constitution and highlighted the issue of the attempted assassination during the mass action.

However, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua poked holes in Azimio’s letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it is Raila who should be sent to the ICC instead over the loss of lives and destruction of property during his demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.