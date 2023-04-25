Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – President William Ruto has donated 30 acres of Kenyatta University land to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the construction of a regional health emergency hub and training centre.

This is even as he vehemently opposed the move when former President Uhuru Kenyatta tried to do the same thing.

Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade even went ahead to incite KU students and Vice Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina to fight off Uhuru and stop him from giving away their land.

The decision by Ruto to do what his predecessor attempted to do has caught the VC and students off guard.

Speaking during the launch of a CyberKnife at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital, Ruto noted that the emergency hub is expected to be one of its kind on the continent.

“I am delighted by the decision to make available 30 acres of unutilised land to the World Health Organization for the development of a regional health emergency hub and training centre for Africa.

“I note that this provision leaves adequate land available for the future expansion of the university and this hospital,” Ruto announced.

He added that the government would reap a lot of benefits from its partnership with WHO including the creation of employment opportunities.

“The MOU signed today provides the framework under which Kenya and WHO will collaborate in health, training and rescue efforts during disasters and other emergencies”

“Other benefits expected to accrue from this collaboration will include employment opportunities as well as capacity building and technology transfer,” added Ruto.

The president also promised to help Kenyatta University complete the stalled children’s hospital and paediatric cancer wing.

