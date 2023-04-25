Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Many Kenyans will soon start getting jobs and internships abroad thanks to President William Ruto.

This is after he fulfilled his pledge to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) by releasing Ksh100 million to establish a training hub for vaccine manufacturing in the country.

The pledge for KEMRI funding was made by the President during his recent tour of Brussels in Belgium when he announced Kenya’s commitment to have a local training hub for manufacturing vaccines and other medical products as a top priority for his government.

KEMRI will use the fund to recruit the first cohort of trainees in vaccine manufacturing who will include highly talented graduating students from local universities.

As part of the curriculum, the trainees will be attached to vaccine manufacturing companies in Europe, Korea, and Japan for in-depth practical exposure.

The program shall also include the recruitment of Kenyan postdoctoral fellows from the diaspora to work with KEMRI in carrying out Research and Development Projects under KEMRI scientists on vaccine development.

“We have a very highly talented team of Kenyans out there in USA, Canada, Europe among others who are completing or have completed their Ph.D. programs in vaccine and drug research that KEMRI will be reaching out to,” narrated Prof. Elijah Songok, Acting Director General for KEMRI.

Songok explained that several Kenyan doctors practicing in foreign countries were waiting for an opportunity to participate in such government initiatives.

“Many of them are looking for a way to contribute to such home initiatives but there have been limited platforms for engagement. KEMRI shall provide one such avenue,’’ Prof. Songok intimated.

President Ruto signed a deal with Belgium, allowing biotechnology companies to establish multinational firms in Kenya.

