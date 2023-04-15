Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has said his government has chased away a contractor who was working on a Sh500 million water project in Mwala, Machakos County.

Speaking on Friday, when he launched a Sh 2.7 Water supply Project in Mavoko Financed by World Bank, Ruto said his government dismissed the contractor for ‘disturbing’ them.

“My government is also implementing an Sh500 million water project in Mwala. The contractor has disturbed us, we have chased him. We are looking for another contractor so that we will be able to get enough water in Kenya,” Ruto said.

The President was hosted by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and her deputy, Francis Mwangangi.

Now, Kenyans are wondering if the contractor was chased away for refusing to give a 10 percent kickback to senior government officials.

Already, a man identified as Alfred Rono, is at the center of controversy over the Sh 10.2 billion fertilizer deal after the company that won the tender Mashambani Farm Inputs wired him Sh 320 million

Detectives suspect the wired money was a kickback and was shared among senior government officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST