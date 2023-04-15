Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has been forced to go back to the drawing board after High Court blocked his bid to import cheap maize from Zambia that would have reduced the prices of unga in the country.

Justice Muguru Thande temporarily halted Kenya’s deal with Zambia to produce maize for export to Kenya.

This is after a petition challenging the deal filed by Kenya Kwanza coalition-affiliated The Farmers Party headed by Irungu Nyakera.

The judge directed that all responses to the petition and application be filed and served before May 2, 2023, and set the date for the matter mentioned on May 16, 2023.

“After considering the principles for grant of conservatory orders at the exparte stage, I find that the orders in the application are merited,” read part of the court ruling.

According to the petitioners, led by Ruto’s own friend Nyakera, it was an unreasonable, irrational, unlawful, and gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya for Linturi to engage Zambia to produce maize for Kenya.

He argued that the move was illogical since Zambia was also struggling with a similar challenge and was importing maize to satisfy the citizen’s demand.

He suggested that the government should enable Kenyans to grow food locally instead of outsourcing products such as maize.

In the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Ruto had promised Kenyans that a 2-kg packet of maize flour would retail at a low of Ksh70 from a high of Ksh200 once he assumed office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST