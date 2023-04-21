Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed former Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi as the Chairperson of the National Oil Corporation Board.

According to a gazette notice dated April 19, 2023, Murungi will take up his duties effective April 20.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I appoint Kiraitu Murungi to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya,” the gazette notice read.

He will work as the chairperson for a period of three years.

Kiraitu vied for the Meru gubernatorial seat but finished third.

Kiraitu vied for the seat on his Devolution Empowerment Party ticket, MBUS.

The party joined Azimio on March 8, 2022, and said it would back ODM leader Raila Odinga for his presidential bid.

He was also among Mt Kenya leaders who were drumming up support for Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga who was thrashed by Ruto during the August 9, 2023, Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST