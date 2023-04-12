Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed Douglas Kanja Kirocho as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

In an announcement made by State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed, the Head of State also appointed Bruno Shiosho as the Director General of Kenya Coast Guard Service.

Ruto also appointed Gideon Munga Nyale as the new commandant of Kiganjo Police Training Institute and Ranson Lomoldoni as the Director of Operations.

Eliud Kipkoech Lagat was named as General Service Unit(GSU) commandant.

Kanja, who hails from the Mt Kenya region, emerged top after interviews by the National Police Service Commission last week.

He takes over from Edward Mbugua, who retired from the service.

Kanja, a career police officer, rose through the ranks within the GSU to take over as the commandant of the support unit.

He was named the commandant of GSU in 2018.

Kanja’s appointment is good news to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is on record saying that the Mt Kenya electorate are the major shareholders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and have a right to be appointed to senior positions in the government.

